Ice cream gurus Ben and Jerry are coming Nov. 17 to Oklahoma State University.

The Oklahoma State Speakers Board invited Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield for a presentation that includes a Q&A session and free ice cream beginning 7 p.m. at the Wes Watkins Center.

Ben and Jerry opened their first ice cream shop in Burlington, Vermont with a $12,000 investment and the tutelage of a $5 correspondence course in ice-cream making from Penn State, according to the company’s website. Ben and Jerry’s is now a brand recognized all over the world, and is famous for quirky names like “Cherry Garcia” and wild flavor combinations.

OSU Management professor Jennifer Coonce will be moderating the Q&A session.

Thursday’s presentation is free to all OSU students, staff and faculty and the public can attend for $5 at the door. There is a set capacity of 1,000. Doors open at 6 and anyone is welcome to being lining up before the doors open. Ice cream, including a non-dairy option will be served at the event. There are also opportunities for Meet and Greet passes and VIP passes that will be awarded through the @osuspeakersboard Instagram account.

