Kamrynn Homes and Kelsey Nicole put on a show for the kids at the Stillwater Public Library on Tuesday.
“Better Together” is an Inspyral Circus library program that teaches kids to work together to achieve their goals by way of acrobatics, contortion, glow dancing and juggling displays.
The two-show event at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. was part of the library’s summer reading challenge, “All Together Now,” which is now at about the halfway mark.
Holmes said the circus comes with lessons that are helpful to children such as cooperation, communication and trust.
“Learning new things can be a little bit scary, right?” Holmes asked the kids in attendance. “You guys know what made it easier for me? Having my friend Kelsey here to cheer me on.”
The show began with glow-in-the-dark juggling, and it included a not-so-unintentional accident.
“I’m sure you guys noticed that I dropped all three balls at one point,” Kelsey Nicole said. “But do you know what the most important thing is? That I picked them back up and tried again.”
The next act was a dragon staff dance routine. In most environments, Holmes lights props on fire and spins them around her body while avoiding the flames.
On the library stage with flammable curtains, however, she used a staff with LED lights where the flames would normally be lit.
Then, Kelsey Nicole showcased her skills as a contortionist on top of a table she said was specially designed to support her body weight on all four corners without tipping over or breaking.
“Do you know what tables are not designed to do that?” she asked the kids. “Any of your tables at home. I would love nothing more than if you guys saw what I do today and want to go home and practice. I would love this room to be filled with budding contortionists, but you’re going to do it on the floor.”
The room echoed with oohs and aahs as she twisted her body like a scorpion or touched the back of her head with the bottom of her foot.
The two women ended their show with what they said they do best, partner acrobatics. It ended with the “helicopter” move in which Holmes spun Kelsey Nicole around her body, which was met with applause.
“Everything is better together,” Kelsey Nicole said.
