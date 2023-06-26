Oklahoma will receive nearly $800 million in federal funding for high-speed Internet access, the Biden administration announced Monday.
The funding is part of a more than $42 billion plan to deliver high-speed Internet to every American household by 2030.
“High-speed isn’t a luxury anymore. It has become an absolute necessity,” President Joe Biden said. “But it’s not enough to have access. You need affordability.”
Congress approved the initiative, known as Internet For All, through the bipartisan infrastructure bill Biden signed in 2021.
“We’re not going to leave anyone behind,” Biden said, citing a letter he received from an Iowa woman who described the investment as the best thing to happen in rural America since the Rural Electrification Act -- a New Deal proposal that provided federal loans for the installation of electricity in rural areas.
Funding for each state and territory depended on their needs, how many of their residents lack Internet access and what it would cost to provide that access.
An Internet For All map showed the federal government considers 150,000 locations in Oklahoma unserved. Texas, which for comparison will receive the most funding, has 777,000 unserved locations.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the initiative is an important milestone for Oklahoma.
“Thanks to President Biden’s commitment to investing in America and with Gov. (Kevin) Stitt's leadership, we are bringing Internet to every family, business and Tribe in Oklahoma,” Raimondo said in a press release. “Access to high-speed Internet is essential for education, healthcare and economic opportunity, and this funding will help close the digital divide once and for all.”
The funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks, and any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training and workforce development efforts once deployment goals are met, the release said.
Program rules stipulate that states must prioritize connecting predominantly unserved areas before bolstering service in underserved areas, which are those without access to Internet speeds of 100 megabits per second download and 20 mbps.
Oklahoma will receive its formal notice of allocation on June 30, and it will have 180 days to submit its initial proposals for how it will run their grant programs. Once the National Telecommunications and Information Administration approves a proposal, which will occur on a rolling basis, Oklahoma will be able to access at least 20 percent of its allocated funds ($160 million).
