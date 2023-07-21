Payne County has been included in President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration for Oklahoma, it was announced Thursday.
The declaration opens up the county to federal disaster assistance.
A series of severe storms with strong winds blew through north-central Oklahoma June 18, causing power outages and damage to buildings and trees throughout the county.
Payne County Commissioners quickly made a disaster declaration, but a declaration for Oklahoma was delayed as both the governor and lieutenant governor were out of state.
An emergency declaration is among the first steps taken to get financial assistance for storm recovery. When a federal emergency is declared, counties must reach certain thresholds of damage to receive aid. The more damage assessed to an area, the more that area is open to federal aid.
“Public assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa and Woodward counties,” the FEMA press statement reads.
FEMA’s release said Adam D. Burpee will be the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
“Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments,” the release reads.
