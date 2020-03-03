The Sooner State may not be ready for a political revolution.
Oklahomans by a sizable margin picked former Vice President Joe Biden over Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.
Oklahoma has 37 delegates at stake.
Republicans voted overwhelmingly to support incumbent President Donald Trump. He won more than 93 percent of Oklahoma’s vote. Payne County’s Republican support may have shown up as a bit of an outlier, with nearly 7 percent choosing former congressman Joe Walsh.
Biden was seen by many as the moderate’s choice, and was likely to win support in the southern states. Sanders, a professed Democratic Socialist, won Oklahoma over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Like the rest of the state, Payne County voted for Sanders in the 2016 primary over Hillary Clinton, but also like the rest of Oklahoma, chose Biden for the 2020 primary.
Could it have been the boost late dropouts Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar gave Biden with recent endorsements? Maybe, but maybe not since Klobuchar and Buttigieg picked up about 5 percent of Oklahomans’ votes.
Voting at Meridian Technology Center earlier in the day, Kevin Larios told the News Press it was a “little confusing” having the names of so many candidates who were no longer running still listed on the ballot. Stillwater voter Keri Mathis said the names of candidates who were no longer running didn’t bother her because she already knew exactly who she was going to vote for. She had also seen a graphic distributed by the Oklahoma Democratic Party on Monday that showed which candidates had already dropped out.
It was thought that Bloomberg might make some headway in the state with his millions of dollars of ad buys. He did slightly better than Warren, who grew up in Oklahoma.
In Payne County, more voters picked up the Democratic/Independent ballot with 6,414 total. There were 5,569 voters for the Republican ballot. For comparison, when it was more competitive among Republicans in the 2016 primary, there were 9,215 voters. There were also more Democratic/Independent voters in 2016, with 6,749.
