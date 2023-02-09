The nail in the annual Bedlam coffin was driven in quite a bit further with the Big 12’s announcement Thursday that Oklahoma and Texas will withdraw following the 2023-24 athletic year.
Because football schedules develop years in advance, without a conference matchup, the Sooners’ visit to Stillwater Nov. 4 could be the last contest between the two schools for the foreseeable future.
In a Thursday news release, the Big 12 said it had an agreement in principle terms to the two schools withdrawing a year ahead of schedule, subject to final approval from OU and UT governing boards.
It doesn’t come cheaply.
“Compensation to the Conference for the early withdrawals of the two schools totals $100 million in foregone distributable revenues, which OU and UT will be able to partially offset with future revenues,” the statement reads.
The deal for OU and UT to leave for the SEC has been in the works for awhile, but league-wide TV contracts have made it tough to get out early.
“As I have consistently stated, the Conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was in our best interest for Oklahoma and Texas to depart prior to June 30, 2025,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said in the release. “By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning. I appreciate the approaches of OU President Joe Harroz and UT President Jay Hartzell to ensure an amicable conclusion to this process, and look forward to the bright days ahead for the Big 12 Conference.”
