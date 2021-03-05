Big Brother Big Sister of Stillwater has recently moved to a new location and has a new director.
Heather Houle, the new Area Director, said she has always had a passion for helping families and mentoring kids.
Houle and her husband share three kids, and she studied Nonprofit Management and Human Services.
Before Houle took on her new role, she served as a CASA Advocate for five years.
The new location of the Big Brother Big Sister building is 416 S. Lewis St.
Kailey Carter, the program specialist, and Houle held a meet and greet event Friday morning for bigs and littles to come check out the new location.
Houle said the new location is more cost effective for them and has more room than the previous building.
“It’s cute and quaint,” Carter said.
The new area has a large kitchen that Houle and Carter envision game nights being held in.
“Where you got your coffee and stuff, we could have matches and stuff for board games to kind of get to know each other," Houle said. "Especially early on when they might not be as comfortable going out into the community together."
Throughout the building, there are several pictures blown up of bigs and littles at different events to make the whole atmosphere feel welcoming.
The bigs and littles get the chance to go to a lot of events, and Houle said they rely on the community a lot for partnerships.
Houle said there will be several fundraising events coming up, but the closest one is June 5 and they are looking for sponsors for the event.
The sponsorship opportunities are:
PRESENTING SPONSOR | $5,000
Premium charcuterie elements delivered to 12 homes (each serves two-plus) Presenting sponsor recognition on all print materials, event website Two shout-outs on social media with logo and link to website Logo listed on mobile auction bidding website Night-of-event social media sponsor
Logo recognition on cover of program included in all baskets On-screen recognition during virtual program
GRUYERE SPONSOR | $3,000
Charcuterie elements delivered to eight homes (each serves 2+)
Recognition on print materials and event website
Two shout-outs on social media with logo and link to website Logo listed on mobile auction bidding website
Logo recognition in event program included in all baskets On-screen recognition during virtual program
PECORINO SPONSOR | $1,500
Charcuterie elements delivered to four homes (each serves 2+) Recognition on print materials and event website
One shout-out on social media with logo and link to website Logo listed on mobile auction bidding website
Logo recognition in event program included in all baskets On-screen recognition during virtual program
GOUDA SPONSOR | $750
Charcuterie elements delivered to two homes (each serves 2+)
Recognition in event program included in all baskets and event website On-screen recognition during virtual program
Houle is excited to see how the new year will bring tins of opportunities for local children to receive mentorships.
"Working with families and youth has brought me more joy, success, and accomplishment than any other job ever could. I am grateful for every
single day that I get to impact the lives of families and youth and look forward to working alongside you all to help our community grow through BBBS,” she said.
