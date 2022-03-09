A bill to automate expungement passed Wednesday through the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Proponents say HB3316 will modernize the current process, saving time and money for people eligible for expungement by using a computer-based system to sidestep the current need for attorneys to file suit on behalf of those eligible.
Expungement is the sealing of criminal records for people who have had charges dismissed, pardoned, deferred or go long enough without other convictions. There are exceptions for violent and sexual offenses.
Representatives Nichole Miller (R-Edmond) authored the bill, and John Talley (R-Stillwater) co-authored the bill. It was approved by the House with an 87-4 vote.
The four no votes were Tom Gann (R-Inola), Kevin West (R-Moore), Tommy Hardin (R-Madill) and Jim Olsen (R-Roland).
“I had done a bill last year that was access to driver's license for those who have infractions with the criminal justice system,” Miller said. “What I feel strongly about is the re-entry portion of criminal justice reform, and helping facilitate people getting back to work and be productive members of society.”
From there, Miller was approached about authoring an expungement bill. She said she wanted to learn more about the expungement process and its barriers for residents in Oklahoma.
Miller said she looked at what other states have done and figured out how to “tailor” it to fit Oklahoma. In Oklahoma, the expungement process can cost thousands of dollars.
“Generally speaking, and this is just a kind of a, you know, an average number that I've heard, but it'll cost about, you know, $1,500. Now, here's, here's the question that we need to ask ourselves when these people haven't even had the means to work – although we've done work on that access to driver's license – but with these people don't even have a job,” Miller said. “How in the world are they even going to start that process? And so this really becomes a fairness issue to me.”
This bill won’t change who is eligible for expungement but uses technology to modify the process.
How it works
Miller said most of the time, people eligible for expungement don’t know where or how to start the process, and often they may not know they are qualified in the first place.
Marilyn Davidson, the Oklahoma State Director for Right On Crime, said people have to initiate the process and hire an attorney. HB3316 uses a computer-based system to take this out of the person’s hands.
"This is a computer system that basically scrubs the data, the criminal record data in Oklahoma, and starts that process for you,” Davidson said. “And automatically does all the background checks and the checks to make sure that you haven't had the, you don't have any pending charges, and then start sending that to local law enforcement … So all those jobs, typically, the attorney would do, this computer system is doing it for you.”
Since it uses a computer-based system, Davidson said there is less human error during the expungement process.
“So this, this computer system that's been created, they actually tested it against a human, and they took, you know, 100 records, and they had that human pull those 100 records, and do all the checks to make sure these people were qualified and if they hadn't been reoffending, and then they sent it to the computer,” she said. “And the error rate with a human was much higher than with the computer, so that's one thing that's kind of reassuring.”
Davidson said another advantage to the bill is helping people get jobs when there’s a worker shortage.
“I also want people to understand how big of a burden this can be on someone when they're trying to get a job. There's a lot of job processes that are, especially with the large employers, that are computerized,” she said. “And so when you're doing your application online, and you have to check that felony box, no matter how qualified and how amazing of an employee you are, you automatically get kicked out, and they won't even look at you. And that's not always a fair way to do your hiring process.”
Automatic expungement versus petition-based process
As of now, Oklahoma uses the petition-based expungement process. Miller said it’s essential to understand the difference between what HB3316 can accomplish and what automatic expungement is. HB3316 doesn’t automatically erase anyone’s record.
“So what's clean slate eligible or what is eligible for the automated expungement process is actually even going to be smaller in scope than what is currently on an in-state statute for the petition-based process,” she said. “So what we're talking about is low-level, nonviolent charges on a person's record and that they have paid their debt to society. So you have to have all those pieces.”
Moving forward
Talley, who also has a background in prison ministry, said education is essential for understanding the expungement process and how a criminal record can affect someone’s ability to succeed. Expungement doesn’t just encompass people who have been in prison or jail, but any charges that were filed and later dismissed.
"I've talked to quite a few people that have gotten out of jail or prison … we pretty much throw people in jail for their crimes. We need to, but when they get out, it doesn't seem like we work very hard to get them back into society,” Talley said. "I see this as another opportunity to get them back into society to pay their taxes to become better parents and things like that. Give them more opportunities to be productive.”
Miller said this bill could potentially change the lives of fellow Oklahomans and the state. HB3316 can now be heard in the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Adam Pugh (R-Edmond).
"We need to finish what we have started with criminal justice reform," Miller said. "The government doesn't need to be the artificial barrier to people moving on with their lives who have paid their debt to society."
