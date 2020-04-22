The Stillwater Board of Education approved Ryan Blake as the new Stillwater Middle School Principal in a special noon meeting on April 22. Blake has been an educator for 21 years, with 15 years of experience as a head principal at Skyline and Sangre Ridge elementaries, along with the current semester as Interim Principal at Stillwater Junior High.
Current Middle School Principal Bo Gamble will be stepping away from the position after this school year, having accepted a new role in the district as Director of Human Resources. “With Sangre Ridge being so close to the Middle School, Mr. Gamble and I have built a very cooperative relationship over the last few years,” says Blake. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with him in his new role, and happy to have access to his wisdom about the Middle School.”
Location isn’t the only similarity between Sangre Ridge and the Middle School. “Mr. Gamble and his predecessor Mrs. Walker have laid a great framework with Professional Learning Communities and Great Expectations,” says Blake, citing programs used by both schools to foster cultures of positive educational and behavioral development. “The middle school is definitely headed in the right direction. The teachers and students have a great deal of potential, and I’m excited for the opportunity to contribute my perspectives.”
Starting the new position in the upcoming school year following the pandemic is a challenge Blake says he’s ready to tackle. “It’s certainly been different over the past four weeks,” says Blake. “I’m looking forward to returning to our traditional setting but this has shown me how adaptable teachers are. It feels good to work with a group of teachers and a school district that are very supportive of each other and approach every challenge with what’s best for teachers, kids, and families.”
“I’m proud to have Mr. Blake as the new principal at the middle school,” says Dr. Marc Moore, Superintendent of Stillwater Public Schools. “He’s provided exceptional leadership at the elementary level these past 15 years and has assisted the district by helping Stillwater Junior High go through a leadership transition this spring. SPS strategically develops its principals and staff professionally, preparing them for larger assignments and new challenges. This training combined with Mr. Blake’s experience will allow him to lead the middle school effectively.”
