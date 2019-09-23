Block 34, a vacant, city-owned lot in downtown Stillwater that has been targeted for redevelopment as a public green space, became a little more colorful Monday as the fence surrounding its large wind turbine was transformed into a colorful expression of art. Yatika Fields, a renowned Native American painter and muralist from Stillwater, collaborated with Pouya Jahanshahi, a Graphics Design Professor at Oklahoma State University, to transform plain wood into swirling windswept patterns in vibrant colors. They worked in a variety of acrylic paints, using both brushes and spray paint to create a dynamic design reflective of the wind turbine itself, expressing the idea of “energy” in all its forms and creating a visual “mystic poem” that reflects the energy of the wind being captured in the towering wind turbine above and in places, echoes the shapes of the turbines themselves.
Like poetry, the images are open to interpretation. Jahanshahi actually incorporated portions of a Persian poem into the portions he painted.
“With poetry, if you look inside, the world will open up to you,” Fields said.
The two artists worked simultaneously, building upon and embellishing each other’s work, much like jazz musicians. Their process isn’t unlike jazz, Field said.
The wind turbine itself also contributed by “making the paint move” he added.
Fields graduated from Stillwater High School in 2000, attended the Art Institute of Boston from 2000-2004, then worked in New York City and Seattle before returning to Oklahoma in 2015 and landing in Tulsa where he is working through a Tulsa Artist Fellowship sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation. Fields proudly noted that he has painted a mural in the Oklahoma State University Museum of Art on the north side of Block 34.
Block 34 is in the process of being transformed as the old above-ground electric poles are removed and trees are cleared to make way for underground utilities and a leveled and resurfaced lawn which will be sodded in the spring. However, the most eye catching transformation at the moment is the new art on the perimeter fence surrounding the wind turbine.
Block 34 Authority member Victoria Berry said the fence was an easy place to start because of the project’s visibility and low cost. The entire thing was a volunteer effort and people donated supplies.
“It’s not precious,” she said of the fence. “(But) it’s a way to kick things off.”
The intention is to periodically refresh or redo the mural, which will be exposed to the elements. Fields has even offered to lead a workshop in the future that would allow young artists in the community to work on their own designs.
Berry says she hopes this is the beginning of an ongoing effort to inject public art and life into Block 34 and the surrounding area that will involve more of the community.
“If you like this, we could do more,” she said. “We all just need to work together.”
