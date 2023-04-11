Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma has an agreement with Stillwater Medical to extend its coverage through the end of the year, according to a statement from BCBSOK.
“Our contracts with Stillwater Medical Center (Stillwater) were set to expire on May 1, 2023,” the statement reads. “We've extended our contracts with Stillwater hospitals in Stillwater, Blackwell and Perry, as well as the doctors and health care professionals employed by Stillwater, until Dec. 31, 2023.
“You are our priority. We hope Stillwater hospitals and doctors will stay in our networks.”
As negotiations were unsuccessful at the end of last year, BCBSOK had warned that many in SMC would be out of network. Both sides told the News Press in January they were still willing to negotiate before the May deadline.
"BCBS has responded to our request and agreed to continue to pay Stillwater Medical at our current contract rates through Dec 31, 2023," Stillwater Medical spokesperson Shyla Eggers told the News Press. "This will allow our patients and community partners the time needed to make future health plan benefit decisions while ensuring continued access to our network of physicians, providers and team. Under this extension, our agreement terms will end December 31, 2023."
Oklahoma State University, one of Stillwater Medical Center's largest client bases, sent a letter Tuesday to employees about the contract extension.
“This means all SMC providers will remain in-network through the end of this year. While we are pleased an agreement has been reached that minimizes disruption to our employees, OSU Benefits will continue reviewing options moving forward,” the OSU statement reads. “We understand how important our benefit plan is to employees and how instability causes concern for many.”
