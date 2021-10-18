The crowd cheered as Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi pulled into Bud Brothers Coughy Shop dispensary in their Bluesmobile on Monday afternoon.
Aykroyd and Belushi hadn't even put the car in park before they were swarmed by adoring fans screaming and recording their every move.
The duo was in town to promote Blues Brothers inspired cannabis products, something they have done throughout the country.
BluesBrothers08.jpg
Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, the Blues Brothers performed Monday at Bud Brothers Coughy shop.
BluesBrothers04.jpg
Paul Little, left and Chance Del Fuego, right perform in a tribute band for the Blues Brothers in OKC.
BluesBrothers05.jpg
Jasper Litka, of Perkins, smiles at Bud Brother Coughy Shop, where the Blues Brothers performed Monday afternoon.
BluesBrothers07.jpg
Aykroyd and Jim Belush pulled into Bud Brothers dispensary in their Bluesmobile Monday afternoon.
BluesBrothers10.jpg
Fans cheered and recorded the Blues Brothers Monday afternoon.
TexasBluesmen
The Texas Bluesmen opened for the original Blues Brothers Monday afternoon.
Some people in attendance traveled from Oklahoma City and other towns outside of Stillwater.
Paul Little and Chance Del Fuego dressed in full Blues Brothers attire and waited in the VIP line. They said they are a tribute band in Oklahoma City and big fans.
The event started at 2 p.m. with the Texas Bluesmen, a tribute band who took the stage until Aykroyd and Belushi arrived around 3:30 p.m.
Some fans came dressed in Ghostbusters themed attire – another franchise that Aykroyd co-created and starred in – some in Blues Brothers merch and others in marijuana printed clothing.
Whether a tribute band or the original Blues Brothers were performing, the crowd cheered, danced and got involved the entire time.
