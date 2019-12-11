Christmas came a little early for Stillwater Public Schools employees after the Board of Education approved bonuses totaling $650,000 for staff during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Full-time employees will receive $700, part-timers get $350 and temporary employees will get $200 in a separate check next week.
The district isn’t calling this a holiday bonus but simply recognition of staff for their hard work and positive impact on students.
“Providing students with the highest level of education we can requires Stillwater Public Schools to recruit and retain outstanding teachers and staff,” Superintendent Marc Moore said. “I feel this bonus payment assists the district in this effort. I appreciate all district employees for their dedication and service to the education of this community’s children.”
The joyous and festive spirit didn’t end there as the board recognized Stillwater High senior Nicco Wang for earning perfect scores on the ACT and SAT tests; the football team for being back-to-back state runners-up and back-to-back academic state champions; and Stillwater FFA for representing the community well by sending 18 to nationals and winning its fifth national championship in three years.
The board also voted unanimously to approve a revised academic calendar for 2020-2021 that includes a week off for Thanksgiving — mirroring Oklahoma State University — with school beginning Aug. 13 and ending May 20.
Updates on construction projects throughout the district funded by $74 million in bonds voters approved in February 2017 were also provided.
Mark Pruitt, the district’s owner’s representative for the $26 million Westwood Elementary, $8.1 million Stillwater Middle School and $10.6 Stillwater Junior High School renovation and construction projects, updated the board on each of the projects.
Ground work continues at the junior high and the middle school project remains on schedule.
Work inside and outside Westwood Elementary continues four months after the new school first opened its doors.
Westwood Principal Darren Nelson praised his staff for their hard work and parents for their understanding.
He also understands how difficult it has been on students to have limited access outside and said the concrete that was recently poured on the east side of the school has been a “game-changer,” allowing kids the chance to run, as well as play four-square and tetherball.
“We’re going to be thrilled when there is playground equipment,” Nelson said.
