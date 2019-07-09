Board of Education approves hires of two district principals

The Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education met Tuesday and approved a number of hires, including two new principals hired from outside the district.
The BOE approved the hiring of Barry Fuxa as public relations and communications coordinator. Also approved were Arryn Small as an assistant principal at Westwood Elementary from Etta Dale Junior High School in El Reno, and Lori Cooksey from Woodward as an assistant principal at Will Rogers Elementary School. Small taught in El Reno for three years after a career as a math teacher and Cooksey worked at Woodward since 2015.
The names of the hirings were not listed on the agenda and were not disclosed in open meeting. They were provided when they were requested by the News Press at the conclusion of the meeting.
Tucker Barnard, SPS athletic director, spoke on the program report of the athletics department, and spoke about the hiring of Brian Warwick as assistant athletic director.
“We’ve hired Brian Warwick to fill the position of assistant athletic director,” Barnard said during the meeting. “I could not be happier with that decision. He’s going to be an outstanding asset to our department, and there’s no breaking in period with Brian. He’s hit the ground running. He’s not even on contract yet, but he’s already done a lot of work to further the department.”
In other business:
The Board of Education also approved its consent agenda, which included: general fund encumbrances totaling $18,179.15; child nutrition fund encumbrances totaling $187.90; Bond 31 fund encumbrances totaling $10,305.82; Bond 39 fund encumbrances totaling $18,478.35; Fund 31, 2017 Bond, BOKF account encumbrances totaling $477,391.03; general fund encumbrances totaling $3,889,648.20; building fund encumbrances totaling $1,062,277.21; child nutrition fund encumbrances totaling $1,419,207; Bond 31 Fund encumbrances totaling $928,895.30.
Also approved were the resignations/retirements of several positions. These included: Denise Ferrell, an art teacher at Will Rogers; Teresa Klingsick, a special services teacher at SJH, Jacqueline Lob, a reading teacher at Will Rogers; Holly Moore, a remedial specialist at Will Rogers; Sarah Sanders, a PE teacher at Stillwater Junior High.
Appointments for support personnel included: Garrett Reding as an adjunct teacher at SHS; Erik Coca as custodian at SHS; Steven Thomas as a special ed teaching assistant at Will Rogers; Cheyenne White as a special ed teacher assistant at Sangre Ridge; Doug Sinor as a special ed teacher assistant at SHS.
The board also heard construction updates on various different projects around the district. Updates were given on Westwood Elementary, Stillwater Middle School, Sangre Ridge Elementary, Stillwater Junior High, as well as the addition of turf at the Couch Park softball field. The turf will be delivered on July 19, and workers will work through that weekend to install the synthetic grass. If the field is not ready for when practice begins, the softball team has been granted access to practice Gameday Ironworks. Also approved was Superintendent Mark Moore’s superintendent goals for the year, as well as the 2019-20 strategic plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.