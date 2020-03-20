With the chaos of the past week and a half, the Stillwater Board of Education held an emergency meeting Friday to get everyone on the same page.
Superintendent Marc Moore and Assistant Superintendent Cathy Walker spoke to the board of their plans for staff pay, child nutrition and possible distance learning for students should the state-imposed closure extend past the current date of April 6.
Moore first broke down the events leading up to the closure, mandated statewide because of the coronavirus pandemic. Afterward, he spoke of the plans for the staff while the schools are closed down.
“The weeks of March 23-April 3, our staffing plan will consist of limiting on-site job duties. Organize and conduct administrative duties remotely. Prepare for distance learning on April 6 remotely,” Moore said. “We are interpreting essential job duties like payroll and things that can’t be done remotely. We are going to be asking staff to work remotely, but we have some software, such as our financial software that it would take us an exorbitant amount of money. We are working on some strategies to have payroll in the building and isolate them.”
School Board President Bob Graalman asked Moore about parents being able to come get their kids’ prescriptions. Moore said that could be arranged.
We do have in place if children have medications and other items of high need, we will work with the principals to allow them to retrieve items and leave,” Moore said.
Staff will be paid during the break, with their contracts guaranteed until the end of the school year anyway. Administrators and teachers are supposed to work from home if needed and only emergency support staff are allowed to work at the school sites.
“As far as custodial maintenance, it will be those for emergencies to make sure our facilities are running and there are not water leaks,” Moore said.
Support staff is currently placed on paid administrative leave to guarantee their pay. Substitute teachers are not classified as regularly employed employees so their pay is not guaranteed.
For students, Moore spoke of the need for their nutrition over the break and how SPS already has a plan in place for children ages 1-18 to still get breakfast and lunch throughout the break.
That will start Monday with there being bus delivery to Boomer Creek, Crestview Estates, Eastgate, The Links, OSU FRC, Park West, Southern Woods Dog Park, the Tag Agency and Whispering Hills.
On-site handout will be at Highland Park Elementary, Lincoln Academy, Pioneer Stadium, Skyline Elementary, Stillwater Middle School and Will Rogers Elementary.
“Meals are provided to all Stillwater children 1-18, regardless of free or reduced lunch status. All means all. We are asking them to have to-go meals and be eaten off-site. We will try to make sure we hit a spread across the community,” Moore said.
Next, Walker spoke to the board of the questions surrounding how parents should assist in teaching kids at home and what the gameplan is for distance learning since the schools are closed.
“The Friday before spring break, I met with all the administrators and asked, ‘What if we weren’t able to go back to school? What would learning look like for your students?’ Walker said. “There are a variety of answers. Thinking about online learning, what that would look like for pre-k or look like for students who don’t have technology or may have technology but no internet access. They may have a cellphone, but a cellphone is not the best way to do your homework.”
Stillwater had an enrollment of 6,352 students throughout the district in 2019, with Walker saying that they have approximately 3,600 chromebooks on hand, as well as an undetermined amount of iPads.
SPS might check them out, but if it did, there would be no hotspot capability, Walker said.
“We have to weigh the costs of doing that and if we are able to provide computers, we don’t have the means to provide hotspots right now,” Walker said. “That is a big component of that is the internet capability if we provide advice.”
The school has been using a program named Istation since the beginning of the school year for elementary and middle school students to help with online reading, but again, the internet capabilities were a question.
School board member Tim Riley mentioned that AT&T, as well as Suddenlink parent company Altice, are working on ways to possibly allow free internet trials during this time.
Board Vice President Mitsi Andrews did give some good news for the teachers and students by saying the Oklahoma Department of Education had announced it was waiving standardized testing requirements for this year because of everything that has been going on.
Should students have to eventually work from home, Walker ensured that the schools would help all the ways it could, as well as making sure special education students would be getting everything they needed.
Trying to be optimistic, she did say it was a good chance to try out online learning.
“This is an opportunity for us to see what online learning looks like and what blended learning looks like,” Walker said. “This is a great opportunity and we are going to try it out. The time is now.”
The BOE also voted to move school board elections, which were set for April 7, to June 30 to coincide with other county and state elections.
Moore said he was proud with the SPS reaction to the COVID-19 news and how the staff continues to work through it all.
“Looking from an education standpoint is that our staff comes together through difficult times,” Moore said. “I believe we have the best district in the state and I think we will show it in the weeks ahead.”
