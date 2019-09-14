The first OSU/A&M Board of Regents meeting of the semester was held on Friday.
Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis made a statement about the passing of T. Boone Pickens, and thanked all who had given their condolences to who many called the “Ultimate Cowboy.”
The Board of Regents approved a number of personnel actions and approved several projects at the various campuses under its jurisdiction.
The name of the Center for Veterinary Health Sciences was changed back to the College of Veterinary Medicine. This was done to place OSU’s veterinary school in line with the rest of the veterinary schools in the country with the name change by making it easier to find when prospective students do an online search for colleges of veterinary medicine.
The board also approved the following actions:
• Renaming the OSU Unmanned Systems Innovation Laboratory to Excelsior.
• Beginning the selection process for an architecture firm to help OSU with the design and construction of a transportation operation and maintenance facility.
• Selecting a construction firm to assist with the building of a new OSU flight training center.
• Increasing budget for spaces int eh Legacy Plaza West Tower projects
• Ratification of interim approval for KOSU to buy annual digital services, space segment and programming from National Public Radio, Inc.
• Authorizing OSU Athletics to enter agreement with Gatorade and to enter a tentative sponsorship with PepsiCo.
• Authorizing Facilities Management to upgrade fire alarm systems.
• Authorizing OSUIT to reject bids for painting water tower and re-bid at a later date.
Langston University President Kent Smith said after Langston’s add/drop date, there were 676 new freshmen on campus, which is the second-largest freshman class in university history. He also said 70 percent of Langston students are first-generation college students in their family. The percentage of Langston students who completed 15 or more credit hours in their first semester went from 7 percent and more than tripled, and students who completed 30 or more credit hours during their first academic year increased three-fold.
