The Oklahoma State Board of Career and Technology Education voted Thursday to not accept Oklahoma CareerTech Director Marcie Mack’s resignation.
Mack announced her intention to resign last week, telling staff it was “time for me to find opportunities closer to home.”
Mack submitted her formal resignation to the board, which considered it during executive session during Thursday’s meeting. Agenda items for executive session were: A (Discuss and Approve Resignation of State Director Mack, B) Discuss and Vote on Appointment of Becki Foster as Interim State Director, and C) Discuss Establishment of Hiring Procedure for State Director.
According to CareerTech Chief Communications Officer Russell Ray, the board convened after executive session and voted unanimously to not accept Mack’s resignation.
Mack has been in the CareerTech system for nearly 30 years, first being appointed to director by the board on an interim basis in July 2014.
In a statement released to the News Press, Mack said she looks forward to continuing her work.
“I am here to continue the great work of the CareerTech system and help provide Oklahomans opportunities to explore their interests and find a rewarding career," Mack said. "We have a tremendous staff and strong leadership across the state. I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders to fulfill our mission and continue CareerTech’s rich heritage of success in Oklahoma.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.