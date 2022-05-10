The first fully live and in-person Bob Childers Gypsy Cafe since the pandemic began brought in a record crowd and tens of thousands of dollars to assist musicians.
The Red Dirt Relief Fund, which operates as a nonprofit to distribute the funds, announced $47,064 in money raised.
Nearly 60 Oklahoma songwriters performed across three stages April 27.
“It’s with immense gratitude that we announce the 11th annual Bob Childers Gypsy Cafe 2022 was the most successful one yet,” according to the RDRF release. “Thanks to near-perfect weather and record attendance, we raised $47,064 to fund financial assistance grants for Oklahoma music professionals in crisis.”
The Red Dirt Relief Fund began as a way to help musicians who may not have health insurance cover medical-related expenses. According to its website, situations for funding have ranged from “loss of property due to wildlife and tornado to loss of work after accidents or medical emergencies.” It expanded its missing during the pandemic, helping to supplement lost income when musicians were unable to perform.
During the Gypsy Cafe, the Restless Spirit Award was presented to the family of popular red dirt musician Chad Sullins, who died in June 2021.
The winner of the Jimmy LaFave songwriting contest was Tulsa artist Branjae, for the song “Free Facts.”
“I can’t even fully express how honored I am to win the prestigious Jimmy LaFave Song writing competition 2022,” Branjae posted to Instagram. “With over 70 entries, Free Facts took the cake! I’d like to thank the @reddirtrelief for all they do to support artists and for stepping outside the box to support different genres of music! This is huge!”
The other two finalists were Jamey Hooper for “Take it Hard” and Wyatt Wilson for “I Won’t.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.