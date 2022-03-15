The celebration of songwriters known as Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe will be live and in-person for the first time since the pandemic began.
An enormous lineup of familiar artists will perform April 27 at multiple venues throughout Stillwater.
“The festival will span three stages with song swap sets from 58 Oklahoma songwriters including perennial favorites Kaitlin Butts, Mike McClure, Randy Crouch, Mike Hosty and the Red Dirt Rangers while adding nine new voices to the lineup, as well as the winner of the Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest,” the press release reads.
Proceeds will benefit the Red Dirt Relief Fund, which provided financial relief for musicians throughout the pandemic.
“We are thrilled to bring this festival back live for fans, artists and venues,” said Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale said in a press release. “It’s been a rough couple of years for the music industry, and we look forward to kicking off Red Dirt Relief Fund’s tenth anniversary year with some of our favorite people in the place where it all began.”
According to the release, there will be a silent auction of “autographed guitars, one-of-a-kind music experiences, original artwork and even a live painting from Bobby Moore, a member of Tulsa-based band The Brothers Moore who is also playing the fest.”
Eskimo Joe’s, Still Chill (formerly Stonewall Tavern) and George’s Stables will host the music. Will call for ticket-holders opens at 2 p.m. that day. Festival wristbands in advance are $25 in advance, $30 day of or $25 with a student ID. Special reserved ticket pages range from $75-150. There are also packages available to combine with the Calf Fry for a “4-Day GA,” available through the Tumbleweed.
The Lineup:
Pairings by stage will be announced in early April.
Adam Aguilar, Ahna Jennings, Ali Harter, Amber Watson, Autumn Ragland, Beau Jennings , Ben Brock, Ben Han, Billy & Bobby Moore, Blake Lankford, Bo Phillips, Brad Piccolo, Brandon Clark, Brandon Jackson, Bryon White, Buffalo Rogers, Cale Lester, Carter Sampson, Celia Monroe, Chloe Beth, Chris Jones, Chuck Dunlap, Corey White, Dan Martin, Desi & Cody Clinton, Dylan Stewart, Gabe Marshall, Gene Collier, Giakob Lee, Gib Stones, Great American Wolf, Greg Jacobs, Hayden Harris & Scott Carson, Jack Waters, Jake Flint, John Cooper, John Goolsby, Jordan Cox, Kaitlin Butts, Ken Pomeroy, Kyle Nix, Mallory Eagle, Mike Hosty, Mike McClure, Monica Taylor, Nick Gibson, Randy Crouch, RC Edwards, Rick Reiley, Rigby Summer, Roger Ray, Scott Evans, Steve Liddell, Stoney LaRue, Tequila Kim Reynolds, Travis Kidd, Zac Wenzel and the Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest winner.
For more information, visit reddirtrelieffund.org.
