The Stillwater Board of Education approved Crystal Szymanski as the new principal at Stillwater Junior High School during a special noon meeting on April 22. Szymanski comes to Stillwater following six years as Principal at Chisholm Middle School in Enid.
“Since Spring Break, due to the closure of school buildings, I did not get to interact with the teachers and staff at the junior high as much as I’d have liked,” said current SJHS Interim Principal Ryan Blake. “But I do know that the incoming principal will have the chance to work with passionate teachers that are dedicated to the education of Stillwater’s children.” Blake was originally scheduled to return as Principal to Sangre Ridge Elementary, however he has accepted a new position as Stillwater Middle School Principal, following Bo Gamble’s departure from the role to serve as Director of Human Resources for the district.
“My family and I are excited about becoming part of the Stillwater community,” says Szymanski, looking forward to the possibilities of a new town. She believes the district’s vision and mission of serving every student align with her own. “In every situation, I apply this simple litmus test,” says Szymanski. “Do what's best for kids because all students deserve the best educational experience we can give them.”
Szymanski plans to bring a systematic approach and proven methods of professional development and instruction to the school. "It's important," she says, "to use thoughtful analysis of data to make decisions that allow for proper planning of needed intervention and enrichment for students.”
Szymanski began her education career as a language arts and social studies teacher in Garber Public Schools where she taught for five years, followed by another five teaching at Chisholm before transitioning into the role of Principal. She holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in secondary education along with a Master's in Education Leadership, all from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
“We’re happy to have Mrs. Szymanski join the team of educators at Stillwater Junior High,” said Dr. Marc Moore, Superintendent of Stillwater Public Schools. “She interviewed at an exceptionally high level, and has a proven track record of professional growth and leading continual improvement. We’re excited to bring her on board the team of SPS administration and look forward to her fresh perspective on the district and Stillwater Junior High.
