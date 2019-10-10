The Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education has announced a filing period for the open board positions, which will go from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5. The positions No. 4 and No. 5 are the open seats, with No. 5 holding a five-year term of office and No. 4 has a four-year unexpired remaining term of office.
Qualified people interested in running as a candidate may file to run between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Dec. 2-4.
The No. 4 seat is currently held by Dustin Reavis, and the No. 5 seat is held by Bob Graalman, who is currently the board president. The BOE annually elects a president and vice-president at a meeting held at the first regular or special meeting after the annual school board election. The term of office is for one school year. Any board member may nominate an officer.
