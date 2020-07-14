A Perkins teenager was arrested for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The Payne County District Attorney's Office filed charges on Monday against the teenager.
Ricky Daxton Blade Brunt, 18, of Perkins, was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at 12:24 a.m. Saturday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Stillwater officers responded to a call regarding “shots fired” in the 1000 block of S. Hester St.
Stillwater Detective JP Johnson is conducting an investigation into the shooting.
Detective Johnson wrote in the affidavit that the gunshot victim was transported by private vehicle to Stillwater Medical Center Emergency Room, with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to the affidavit, around the same time, Officer Alonzo Gordova was in the 600 block of W. 13th St. when he saw a 1998 Buick sedan with Oklahoma tags. The vehicle didn’t have headlights on and had a “large metal pole protruding from the windshield” the affidavit said.
The vehicle had two occupants, and Cordova made contact with the occupants.
According to the affidavit, Brunt spontaneously said, he “didn’t mean to shoot the kid,” Johnson alleged.
The vehicle had several gunshot holes that could be seen in the hood and the metal pole. The affidavit also said there was a black, semi-automatic rifle in the backseat floorboard.
“Brunt further volunteered that there was methamphetamine and valium in a backpack in the backseat area,” Johnson said in the affidavit.
A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and the affidavit said the following items were found:
•Two small zippered plastic baggies containing a white crystalline substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, which totaled approximately 0.11 grams.
•Two small zippered plastic baggies containing a total of 42.5 green bar shaped pills that were identified as Alprazolam, 2mg, a schedule four CDS.
•One small zippered plastic baggy that contained a total of six blue round shaped pills that were identified as Alprazolam 1mg, also a schedule four CDS.
•One small black functional digital scale with 100 gram calibration weight,
•Numerous unused 1 “x 1”, zippered plastic baggies commonly found with illegal drug distribution.
Bond was set in the amount of $500,000. Special conditions for bond is, Brunt can’t have a firearm.
He will appear in court on Tuesday afternoon, to appear with counsel.
