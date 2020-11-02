A Payne County jury has found Earl Oswalt Jr. guilty of manslaughter in the death of Chelsey Chaffin.
Chaffin had only lived in Stillwater a short time before meeting Oswalt. She was reported missing in May 2019 after having moved in with Oswalt.
Based on interviews, police believe Oswalt killed and disposed of Chaffin’s body in the Cimarron River. This was around the time the river was flooded, and her body has never been recovered.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.