Organizers have postponed the Juneteenth March for Black Lives to Saturday, June 27.
The event, was originally scheduled for this evening on the Oklahoma State University campus near Edmon Low Library. A day full of rain forced a change, according to a Facebook post from co-organizer Payton Dougherty. The organizers still plan to return to the library lawn next week.
“Due to the stormy weather in Stillwater today, and due to the fact that we don't want to damage any of the sound equipment or Black artists' work being lent to us for this event, we are unfortunately going to have to postpone,” she wrote. “However, we will continue with our plans to release the list of changes that we want to see at OSU in order to advance racial equity on campus, and we developed the list using input from fellow OSU students, alumni, faculty, and staff. We will be meeting with OSU administrators and fellow student leaders to begin pushing for these changes soon.”
In the post, Dougherty linked to a “list of urgencies” that organizers and others developed leading up to the Juneteenth rally.
The current list includes:
1. Prioritize diverse and equitable hiring practices and retention of minority faculty and staff on all levels and in all areas of campus in order to better serve students from marginalized groups.
2. Create more substantive and stringent diversity credit requirements in order to compel all OSU students to examine their own biases and thoroughly teach them about America’s history and means of oppressing racial minorities.
3. Require a substantive racial bias training course for all incoming freshmen, transfer students, staff, and faculty members for the purpose of creating and promoting cultural awareness.
4. Increase funding opportunities and awareness of those opportunities for African American students in order to lessen their financial burdens and aid them in successfully completing their degree requirements within 4 years.
5. Expand and increase institutional support services for minority students.
6. Create a multicultural center on campus to provide a central space where minority students can access information critical to ensuring academic success and participate in learning experiences aiding professional and academic success
7. Develop and publish easily accessible data reports regarding the academic success of OSU’s multicultural students compared to that of OSU’s white students so that increased transparency can aid in holding the university accountable to establish a significant degree of equity amongst its students.
8. Develop and publish a detailed plan of initiatives and strategies OSU commits to implementing in upcoming years in order to foster a widely and genuinely inclusive environment at OSU.
9. Actively and consistently seek input from students, faculty, and staff belonging to marginalized groups regarding how the university administration can foster a healthy and inclusive learning environment.
10. Increase and expand professional development opportunities specifically for students from underrepresented populations to combat systemic racism in employee recruitment and hiring practices.
11. Conduct a transparent, external review and audit of OSU’s Division of Institutional Diversity and the Office of Multicultural Affairs and their diversity efforts.
