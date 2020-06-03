On the heels of Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongemiga's announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19, an OSU Athletics employee has added that there were three "asymptomatic positives," out of 150 people OSU has tested in preparation for a return to voluntary workouts.
Kevin Klintworth, OSU's senior associate athletics director, made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.
"For the record:
@OSUAthletics
has tested over 150 staff/admins/student-athletes with 3 asymptomatic positives. All by SAs. Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated. We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues. #okstate"
