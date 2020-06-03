Defense showed signs of improvement in Tulsa game

Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga squares to tackle Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks during Saturday’s game at Tulsa.

On the heels of Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongemiga's announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19, an OSU Athletics employee has added that there were three "asymptomatic positives," out of 150 people OSU has tested in preparation for a return to voluntary workouts.

Kevin Klintworth, OSU's senior associate athletics director, made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

"For the record:

@OSUAthletics

has tested over 150 staff/admins/student-athletes with 3 asymptomatic positives. All by SAs. Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated. We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues. #okstate"

