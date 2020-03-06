State officials confirmed Friday the first positive test for coronavirus in Oklahoma. During a press conference with the state health department, it was revealed that a man in his 50s who traveled from Italy to the Tulsa International Airport on Feb. 23 started showing symptoms of the disease Feb. 29.
According to the state health department, Oklahoma now has one confirmed case, five negative cases and four people under investigation with testing pending.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the man and his family were being quarantined in home in the Tulsa area. The man worked from home, so officials were hopeful the risk of community spread was minimal. Bynum said he did not expect travel to be interrupted at the Tulsa airport.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said there were no signs that the COVID-19 could be spread to the community. He said the risk to the public is still low.
