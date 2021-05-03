SPD shots fired suspect

Stillwater Police apprehend a person they believe to be a suspect in a possible shots-fired call Monday near Maple and Knoblock in Stillwater. 

 Ashlynd Huffman/Stillwater News Press

Capt. Kyle Gibbs said the suspect related to the shots-fired report was placed into investigative detention, but not arrested.

"Officers can't prove he committed a crime," Gibbs said.

The shots-fired call came in just before noon on Monday.

Brittney Simms, a witness on scene said she heard a single gunshot toward the top of the parking garage of Prime Place.

She described the sound as "it was loud, kind of faint."

Sims said she was sure it was a gunshot, si her friend called 9-1-1.

SPD responded to what had been reported as possible shots fired somewhere near Prime Place apartments. They later followed a suspect who had left the scene on foot, and apprehended a person near Chase Bank.

Capt. Royce Stephens told the News Press that witnesses saw the person police eventually apprehended stuff a handgun into his waistband, but lost sight of him. Police apprehended the suspect without incident.

According to Stephens, police are still canvassing the area attempting to locate a weapon.

Several SPD officers looked for the possible weapon used, but as of print time they still have find a weapon. 

Gibbs said this case is still under investigation. 

