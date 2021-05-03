Capt. Kyle Gibbs said the suspect related to the shots-fired report was placed into investigative detention, but not arrested.
"Officers can't prove he committed a crime," Gibbs said.
The shots-fired call came in just before noon on Monday.
Brittney Simms, a witness on scene said she heard a single gunshot toward the top of the parking garage of Prime Place.
She described the sound as "it was loud, kind of faint."
Sims said she was sure it was a gunshot, si her friend called 9-1-1.
SPD responded to what had been reported as possible shots fired somewhere near Prime Place apartments. They later followed a suspect who had left the scene on foot, and apprehended a person near Chase Bank.
Capt. Royce Stephens told the News Press that witnesses saw the person police eventually apprehended stuff a handgun into his waistband, but lost sight of him. Police apprehended the suspect without incident.
According to Stephens, police are still canvassing the area attempting to locate a weapon.
Several SPD officers looked for the possible weapon used, but as of print time they still have find a weapon.
Gibbs said this case is still under investigation.
