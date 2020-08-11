Multiple first responder units are currently tending to a vehicle that has ended up in the Cimarron River near Ripley.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Colby Martens, the vehicle was traveling down a road near the vier and departed the roadway, ending up in the water. It is yet to be confirmed if there is a person currently in the vehicle.
According to a report from the scene, it may take an hour or two to get the vehicle out of the river. Currently on scene are the Payne County Sheriff's Office, OHP, Stillwater Fire Department, among others.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
