Gary Boyington wants to make the holidays a little brighter for local veterans.
Himself a veteran, Boyington organized the effort that brought the special Veterans Day presentations to veterans at area assisted living centers. Now, he wants to make sure those same veterans have a special Christmas.
Boyington and volunteers will be at Brookdale (Dec. 12), Westhaven (Dec. 13), Grace Living Center (Dec. 18) and Renaissance (Dec. 19) delivering gifts and goodies to residents there.
“They are not going to be forgotten,” Boyington said. “They have done a great thing for this country, and I’m not going to let them be forgotten.”
He has dipped into his own pocket, gotten donations and gift cards to make goodie bags for the veterans. He has a total of about 49 who will be getting a fleece blanket with the insignia of that veteran’s branch of service. The veterans will all get gift bags and candy. Anyone wanting to donate or volunteer should contact Boyington at gary.boyington@oesc.state.ok.us
“My hope is that some day, I’ll be able to expand this to all of Payne County,” he said. “We can’t do that right now, but we’d like to.”
