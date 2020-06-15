The Payne County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9 and a newly trained K-9 handler.
“In the past, Payne County has had two K-9s active at one time; we've allowed that to lapse over the last couple years. We are reinitiating the K-9 unit and bringing the dogs back,” Sheriff Kevin Woodward said.
Caine is an affectionate, 2 ½ year-old male Belgian Malinois trained K-9.
The new K-9 handler is Deputy David Sloan. He has been a deputy at the PCSO for three years.
Both Sloan and Caine have been working with the Stillwater Police Department for training. Sloan has been doing training for the past year and a half at the SPD K-9 Unit.
“All of his training, all of his tracking, I had Royce Stephens with SPD imprint him on the odor of narcotics. I’ve been training with the Stillwater PD K-9 department for a year and a half now,” Sloan said.
Caine is a high-energy dog that has to be exercised mentally and physically for several hours a day.
“They are a high-energy animal. You have to spend hours a day exercising them. Not only physically, but mentally,” Sloan said.
Sloan said being a K-9 handler is different than what he expected. There are many challenges that come with being a K-9 handler, and a support system is key, Sloan said.
“It is a whole lot tougher of a job than I thought it was going to be. I tell people anybody that sees a K-9 handler and thinks ‘that’s a cool job, I want to do it.’ It can be rough,” Sloan said.
When it comes to training, Sloan logs in a lot of hours at home working with Caine to keep him doing what he is supposed to do.
“It doesn’t end when you're off duty, in fact, that's where it begins,” Woodward said. “A lot of the training and time spent, the K-9 officer donates that time.”
Caine is a dual-purpose dog, which means he does both narcotics and patrol work.
“He is a dual purpose. He is a narcotics detection K-9 as well as patrol. With patrol, he can do tracking and apprehension,” Sloan said. “By tracking, he can either track someone through the woods or do an automobile search. Or an open field search where if someone throws something he can go and find it, as well.”
Sloan said Caine doesn’t just work criminal tasks, but can aid in finding a missing person or helping locate someone who has dementia.
Caine hasn’t started his official duties at the PCSO just yet, but he has been doing a lot of training on learning the scent for narcotics and patrol duties.
Sloan explained the training process that Caine went through to detect narcotics.
“So they have what they call protocol boxes, we have four of them and they are identical in everything they are made in,” Sloan said. “Three are blanks and one’s used for narcotics. You put all the narcotics into one box and get them to where they will sniff. When they get to that one box, you teach them to sit, or whatever alert you have and then you feed them a tennis ball or a reward of some sort,” Sloan said.
K-9 handlers most frequently use the alert sit for a K-9 to use now when they detect the odor of narcotics.
Before, dogs were taught to scratch at where the odor was coming from, but that can cause problems because the dogs detect an odor, not necessarily the presence of narcotics.
If a dog scratches at a place where an odor is coming from, and the search comes up empty, it looks like there were never narcotics there.
“It’s a passive alert nowadays, which means they usually sit or something to that effect to alert the handler to it,” Woodward said. “As opposed to the past where you saw the dogs actually scratch where the smell was. Now, they actually have it where the dogs are passive.”
Both Sloan and Woodward agreed that having Caine at the PCSO will benefit them, and all of Payne County.
“So there’s been several instances in the last month where suspects fled from a scene. We've called in Stillwater PD because they are the closest K-9 to us for county calls. Basically, it will help spread the love to not pull resources from the Stillwater PD all the time,” Sloan said.
Sloan has completed a 40-hour handler course led by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. It is a hands-on course where the handler works with the dogs.
Caine was trained in German, but Sloan said he could have trained him in any language to teach him commands.
“Typically, if the dog is raised in Germany, Belgium, France or wherever, it is easier for us to learn a new language as a handler than the dog to learn a new language,” Sloan said.
Sloan said Caine knows basic obedience commands of sit and stay. Then the tracking command or search command.
“I am just ready to get out there and start working. At the end of the handler course we passed with flying colors,” Sloan said.
