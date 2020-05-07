Stillwater police are investigating after a man nearly drove his car into a Stillwater home, which reportedly led to a fight with residents.
At 2:29 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 417 S. Husband St. for a disturbance.
Lieutenant Cody Manuel said, “officers arrived on scene and found a car had been driven through the front yard of the residence coming to rest approximately two feet short of striking the structure.”
A woman on the scene claimed that her foot had been run over by the arrestee, David Dodge, 30, of Bristow.
LifeNet was dispatched to look at the woman’s foot, she refused transport.
"Dodge, who appeared to be intoxicated and was also suffering from facial injuries, was arrested for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Public Intoxication,” Manuel said.
Dodge reported to the officer on scene he was assaulted by the woman and others after driving his vehicle through the yard.
The woman has not been arrested and a follow-up is being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division.
