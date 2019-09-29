Two brothers from Perry were taken into custody on Sept. 21 after a theft from a building on OSU’s campus. Court records indicate David Joseph Robbins, 37, and John Franklin Robbins, 46, were charged on Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
A written affidavit states that OSU Police Department officers following a report of suspicious individuals at the Noble Research Center. While police were about to check the NRC door for damage, a man who said he had been the one to call police flagged the officers down. He told them he had seen two men who didn’t look like students, one with a camo hat and the other with a camo shirt. Officers then heard from another unit that was with a vehicle and two men fitting the description.
When arriving at the scene, officers had confiscated a trash bag that contained copper wire. David Robbins said he was a contracted custodial employee, and had found the copper wire in a trash bin inside the OSU Biosystems and Ag Engineering building. David Robbins said he was not on duty while in the building, and had said a woman asked him to remove the trash bags for her. He said it wasn’t his regular shift and was on campus because the woman had asked him, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit reads that officers then asked John Robbins what was “bulging near his groin region” concealed in his pants. David Robbins said he had a brass valve he had carried out from the building when he found it in the trash. The two men pulled out two brass fittings from their pants, and when asked why they had them in their pants replied “I don’t know.”
The officers then were able to contact a custodial manager who was on their way to the scene. During this time the brothers were placed in investigative detention, where officers found methamphetamine on David Robbins and marijuana on John Robbins, according to the affidavit.
The officers were also able to contact a lab manager at the building, who said the items the men had in their possession would not have been thrown away and would have been recycled through the university. The officer writes that when the custodial manager arrived, he said neither of the men were allowed on campus unless told so by a supervisor. The woman the men claimed had given them permission to be on campus had also told the manager that she had not given the men permission to be on campus.
The brothers appeared in court last week and the matter was set to continue on Tuesday. Court records indicate second-degree burglary is punishable by two to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
