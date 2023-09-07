The Bucket Calf Show had a new feature on Friday at the Payne County Free Fair.
The Bucket Calf Buddy Show highlighted individuals with disabilities, giving them an opportunity to show a calf. A dozen children with special needs from Ripley Public Schools and Perkins Public Schools participated in the first half of the show.
“The Bucket Calf program itself has been going on for years and years,” said Shelby Leonard, chair of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers program, who coordinated the event.
It’s a favorite show for many families, but Leonard’s team wanted to tie in more of the community.
“There’s not a special education show for (students with special needs),” Leonard said. “They get the Special Olympics, but agriculture is why we are here. Without it, we’d be naked and hungry.”
She said one aspect of highlighting special needs students in the Bucket Calf Buddy Show is that it teaches the participants who show the calves how to work with other kids that are different than them, to be good people and to learn to communicate.
The team reached out to area schools, and Ripley Public Schools and Perkins Public Schools responded.
“Seeing them come in today and being excited, wanting to hold the cows, I had to like, not cry,” Leonard said.
Even though the students did not interview with the judges like the other students who owned the calves, Leonard’s goal was to let the students have fun.
“We treated them just like they got awards (and) buckets full of prizes,” she said. “We have a fantastic community that gave all sorts of donations to make it possible.”
Tabitha Moline, special educator at Ripley Public Schools, said her students have participated in the Barnyard Olympics at the Payne County Free Fair, and they loved it.
“It was awesome that they did something specifically for our kids with special needs,” Moline said. “They don’t get to participate in a lot of things.”
She brought five students to the Bucket Calf Buddy Show. Two of her students are intellectually disabled, one has autism and one has a learning disability.
Each student received a trophy, a cash prize and a five-gallon bucket of other prizes.
Ethan Grimes, 14, was excited about his trophy.
Charlie Morrow, 19, graduates next year. He was a bit nervous around the bucket calves.
“I’ve been around pigs,” he said. “I thought the cow was going to run off on me.”
Rylie Peterson, 15, was also excited to get her trophy, and she ran to the presenter when her name was called.
“I want to go to the next fair again,” she said. “That calf was so happy I was showing him. I was happy.”
Leonard said she hopes to grow the program in the coming years.
“We’d love to get Yale and Stillwater and a few other Payne County schools involved if we can,” she said.
The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers program is a part of the Payne County Farm Bureau, whose goal is to share agriculture with everyone in Payne County.
The Farm Bureau also gives away scholarships and sponsorship awards funded by a $45 membership fee. Anyone can join the Farm Bureau and help fund the programs – it’s not necessary to have Farm Bureau insurance.
“But we’d love to have some more members,” said Nancy German, president of the Payne County Farm Bureau Board. “We primarily want to educate everyone about agriculture because you don’t get up in the morning and you don’t go to bed at night and not have something to do with agriculture.”
