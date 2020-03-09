The Payne County Budget Board at its Monday meeting amended the policy on guide, signal and service dogs in county buildings that had previously been approved by the Board of County Commissioners for Payne County on March 2. The Budget Board is comprised of elected county officers who make decisions on budget and policy issues involving Payne County.
Budget Board Chairman Chris Reding initiated the policy review after seeing a pitbull in a sweater at the courthouse. Following input from Laura Thomas, the district attorney for Payne County, Reding proposed that the policy be revised to allow a certified therapeutic dog to be allowed in county buildings for the purpose of providing child witness support during a court proceeding.
Oklahoma law specifically requires certification of a therapeutic dog, which has received the requisite training or certification from the American Kennel Club, Therapy Dogs Incorporated, or an equivalent organization, to perform duties in places such as hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities where the emotional benefits of therapy dogs are recognized.
Prior to using a therapeutic dog in the courtroom, an Oklahoma judge must have a hearing to review the credentials of the dog, verify that the animal is appropriately insured and confirm that a relationship has been established between the child witness and the dog.
In contrast to the specific requirements of Oklahoma law, federal regulations adopted under the Americans with Disabilities Act define a service animal, but do not require any testing or certification of the service dog. According to Sheriff Kevin Woodward, his office may only ask two questions under those regulations. Officers may ask: 1) Is the animal required because of a disability? and 2) what task or service has the animal been trained to perform?
After input from County Clerk Glenna Craig, the Budget Board included in its definition of service dogs the animals that assist individuals in monitoring a medical condition, such as diabetes. The revised policy on service dogs in county buildings must be approved by the Board of County Commissioners because it is different from the policy previously approved by the commissioners.
