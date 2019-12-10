The Payne County Budget Board at its monthly meeting on Monday approved the designation of many county employees as safety sensitive under the recently revised drug testing policy for Payne County employees.
The revision in policy addressed Oklahoma’s legalization of medical marijuana. If the job duties of the employee affect the safety of the employee or others, the position can be designated as safety sensitive. An employee in a position designated as safety sensitive may not use medical marijuana. All employee positions for the county commissioners, except the Director of the CLEAN Program, were designated by the commissioners as safety sensitive.
Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward, also designated all employee positions in his office as safety sensitive. Woodward plans to advise all employees in his office in writing that the positions have been designated and approved by the budget board as safety sensitive.
Woodward said Dale Frech with the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma recommends starting random drug testing 30 days after notification because of the length of time marijuana remains in the system after ingestion.
In other business
The budget board approved the cash appropriations report from Treasurer, Carla Manning, showing $1.479 million dollars was deposited in November in 39 county funds other than the county general fund. Manning also announced that she had sent approximately 40,000 tax bills to the post office on Monday morning with a tax due date of Jan. 14. Chairman, Chris Reding, asked county employees to park away from the administration building to allow adjacent convenient parking for taxpayers.
