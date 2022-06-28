Incumbent Ty Burns has won his Republican primary for Oklahoma House District 35 in a dominating fashion.
Burns led early voting 352-60 and only extended his lead on Election Day. As the count trickled in, he held with around 80 percent of the vote for most of the evening and finished at 78.61 percent. He gathered 3,345 votes to 921 for Johnson. Burns will face Democrat challenger Sam Jennings in November. Jennings filed unopposed.
Results are not official certified by the Payne County Election Board.
