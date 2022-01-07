Ten people thus far have applied to fill the unexpired term of Seat 3 for the Stillwater City Council.
Dr. John Wedlake resigned Dec. 6, citing a potential future conflict of interest. He had been re-elected to a four-year term in February 2020. The council had 60 days from the Dec. 6 date to choose a new councilor or else call for a special election.
The application process closed Friday. Though there may have been more applicants before press time Friday, the News Press learned of 10 who are seeking the position.
Those who have applied are Jeremy Bale, Joshua Butcher, Dr. James Carley, Kevin Clark, Alex Evers, Riley Flack, Charles T. (Tim) Hardin, Andrew Muchmore, Ariel Ross and Chelsea Smith.
Bale, a business owner, is a member of Vibrant Stillwater and a citizen representative for the downtown TIF committee.
Butcher works in the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine.
Carley is a family physician with Stillwater Medical.
Clark, a financial advisor, is former member of the Stillwater Board of Education and previously ran for mayor against Will Joyce.
Evers is the former owner of Stillwater Martial Arts and a graduate of Leadership Stillwater.
Flack has been a member of the Citizens Recycling Task Force, has been previous candidate for city council and led the recall effort of city council members in 2020.
Hardin, known to most as Tim, is a faculty member in the Oklahoma State engineering department, has been a member of the Citizens Recycling Task Force and is the communications director for Frontier Rotary.
Muchmore is owner and operator of Pioneer Termite and Pest Control.
Ross is a member of the Block 34 Trust Authority, has been a member of the City of Stillwater planning commission and is a former candidate for City Council.
Smith is employed in the business office at Stillwater Medical, and was in the 2018 class of the Stillwater Chamber's Top 10 Leaders under 40.
City Manager Norman McNickle told the News Press that council intends to address the applications for Seat 3 during the Jan. 24 council meeting.
