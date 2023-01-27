National Plan for Vacation Day is celebrated annually on the last Tuesday of January through Jan. 31. It is a day to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the whole year – at the start of the year – and inspire them to use those days to explore the rest of the country.
Each year, Americans leave millions of vacation days unused. National Plan for Vacation Day highlights the importance of taking time off to travel – both for personal well-being and for the overall economic prosperity of our nation.
Across every sector, from organizations big to small and in all corners of our country, the travel and tourism industry comes together this time of the year to celebrate and spread the word about the importance of taking your vacation days.
Individuals are encouraged to use National Plan for Vacation Day as an intentional step to slow down, unplug, and carve out vacation time in their busy schedules.
After two years of living through a pandemic and its challenges, the need for a vacation is real. This year, the National Plan for Vacation Day shines a light on the extreme levels of burnout American workers are facing and how vacation planning can help lift a weary outlook.
Burnout might not reset with the new year. However, studies show planning for a trip boosts morale, reduces stress, and prevents burnout. National Plan for Vacation Day is the perfect opportunity to plan time away for the year ahead.
The most effective remedy for American workers who want to take their well-deserved time off is better planning. Individuals who plan are more likely to use all of their time off, take more vacation days at once, and report greater levels of happiness at work and home.
By committing to plan on Jan. 31, Americans can all reap the benefits of taking a break, while giving themselves something to look forward to with family and friends.
For helpful hints on PlanForVacation Day, go to www.ustravel.org/toolkit/national-plan-vacation-day.
To explore more of the regions, ecosystems, and cultures of Oklahoma, go to www.travelok.com for detailed information on each community, state park, and other travel opportunities throughout our state.
For the most current and up-to-date information regarding the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to VisitStillwater.org, Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater President and CEO, can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.