OnCue and Folds of Honor are raised over $20,000 following an effective three-month cup campaign.
The 50 cents donated from each reusable cup purchase supports the Folds of Honor mission to provide educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces.
“Having the support of Oklahoma-based businesses like OnCue is paramount to the success of supporting our military families achieve their goals of completing their education,” Brandon Baker, Regional Impact Officer for the Folds of Honor Oklahoma City Chapter, said. “We could not meet the ever-growing need without their support.”
Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 35,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some US territories, including 7,000 in 2021 alone. Oklahoma has the fifth largest number of Folds of Honor scholarship recipients in the country. OnCue’s donation will support four additional scholarships in Oklahoma.
“It’s exciting to see this program continue to grow,” Laura Aufleger, President of OnCue said. “Thanks to the generosity of our customers, we more than doubled the funds raised compared to our last partnership with Folds of Honor in 2019.”
The reusable fountain cups in stores currently support each OnCue’s local school district through the end of September.
