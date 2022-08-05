Great Plains Bank announced their new partnership with Jenkins Mortgage Team in Stillwater. Led by Senior Mortgage Advisor, Desiree Jenkins, the Jenkins Mortgage team brings over 14 years of experience in the real estate industry including a background in title, escrow, insurance, banking, and mortgage loan processing and closing.
“The Jenkins Mortgage Team is an excellent fit for the Great Plains Mortgage Department,” Great Plains Bank Mortgage Division President Ronette Hauser-Jones said. “They are an extremely knowledgeable and well-rounded mortgage operation that is deeply devoted to their customers and community. We’re excited that clients in our Stillwater market and the surrounding area will have access to a group with their level of expertise, as well as their commitment to the outstanding quality of service that Great Plains Bank is known for.”
The Jenkins Mortgage Team will work closely with Great Plains Bank Market President Jeff Odom. Odom has over 20 years of experience in commercial lending, small business lending, and agriculture lending.
“We are extremely excited to have the Jenkins Mortgage Team as part of the Great Plains Bank, Stillwater, Family. Their dedication to their clients and this community are unmatched and they will provide strength to our organization as we continue to grow in this market,” Odom said.
