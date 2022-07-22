Stillwater Designs, the maker of KICKER mobile-audio products, celebrated the anniversaries of 48 employees July 21, culminating with recognition of four employees who have worked for the company 30 years or more.
Warranty Manager Clint Cooke was honored for his 30th year of service, Electronics Engineer Bill Doering and General Manager Jay Ralston for 35 years, and Vice President Bob Spencer celebrated his 40th year at KICKER.
KICKER has been celebrating work anniversaries since the early 1980s, and employees gather for an informal meeting each year to earn a gift and special wishes from KICKER President Steve Irby.
Accolades were also given to employees with one, five, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.