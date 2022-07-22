The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce and welcome the participants of Leadership Stillwater Class XXXI.
Leadership Stillwater is a program designed to identify, motivate and place emerging community leaders to assist in developing their potential.
This is accomplished by stimulating an interest in Stillwater and by providing a common meeting ground of shared concerns among leaders from all sectors of the community.
The Leadership Stillwater program started in January 1984 with a class every 18 months. Now, a new group of participants begin every August and graduate the following January.
“This year marks 38 years of the Leadership Stillwater program with more than 650 graduates to date,” said Chamber President and CEO Justin Minges. “We are excited to hit this milestone, welcome Class XXXI and look forward to another 30 plus years.”
Each year, Leadership Stillwater participants choose and raise money and awareness for a local philanthropy or community project. They go on a police ride-along, complete an internship on a local non-profit board and learn about the Stillwater community from various perspectives.
Last year’s participants and members of the Leadership Stillwater Alumni Association will mentor the 2021 class. Class XXX graduates Heather Houle and Teigan Fuller will serve as this year’s co-chairs. Leadership Stillwater is presented by Central Rural Electric Cooperative.
Congratulations to those selected to participate in the program.
Jan Anderson – Retired- Stillwater Public Schools
Courtney Callison – Payne County Election Board
Tony Croff – CareerTech
Amy Jo Dearinger – Self Employed
Matthew Dickey – Stillwater Housing Authority
Torin Dougherty – 3M Company
Tim Ebey – Manhattan Construction Company
Barry Fuxa – Stillwater Public Schools
Kristen Gajewski – Keller Williams
Sarah Gooden – Mexico Joe’s
Quint Lockwood – Dighton Marler Funeral Home
Aaron Matheson – Great Plains Bank
Maggie McCracken – Stillwater Chamber of Commerce
Kristin Merrill – Simmons Bank
Kandi Morris – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
Tiffany Munday – Cross Country Consulting
Kelly Naas – Central Rural Electric
Amy Noles – City of Stillwater
Amy Parsons – Real Estate Professionals
Callie Prochaska – USDA Rural Development
Sarah Sherif – Stan Clark Companies
Macy Stokes – Oklahoma State University- Wellness
Heather Thompson – RCB Bank
Karena Tyler – Oklahoma State University- 1st Year Success
Hannah Venus – Venus Sports Performance
Grace Welch – Stillwater Chamber of Commerce
Shelby Wright – Stillwater Medical Center
