Oklahoma Community Credit Union announced the hiring of Scottie Lewis as Director of Information Technology.
Lewis will oversee the Information Technology operations for the credit union. He will also have duties to ensure the credit union’s systems are compliant and up-to-date, as well as be the liaison for audits of the organization’s technology structure. Lewis will also evaluate and work to improve and maintain the systems and services for the Membership’s eBanking experiences.
“Scottie adds an abundance of knowledge to our technical side of the credit union,“ Robert Clemens, Chief Operating Officer said. “We are excited to add his talents to help us advance our financial systems to offer Members the best in eBanking and security of their private information.”
Prior to joining the credit union on July 29th, Lewis worked at Oklahoma State University as a Senior Systems Analyst in the department of College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology. He brings experience in disaster recovery setup, server implementation and help desk management to the credit union. Lewis boasts over 14 years of experience as a systems administrator.
Lewis graduated from Oklahoma State University with a BS in Management Information Systems. He and his wife Katie have resided in Stillwater for over 14 years and are the proud parents of four children.
