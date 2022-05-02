The Stillwater City Council is discussing changes to its downtown redevelopment plan that would extend incentives for a major industrial project. The money for the incentive would be generated by a sales and property tax-funded vehicle called a Tax Increment Financing district.
That TIF would apply to a property formerly occupied by World Color Press, a major printer of consumer magazines that at one time employed about 240 people in Stillwater.
The 350,000 square foot industrial facility is located on Airport Road, north and east of Boomer Lake.
Stillwater’s printing plant and another facility in Virginia were closed in 2012, as part of a consolidation plan after World Color Press was acquired by Quad/Graphics Inc.
Brady Moore, Chief Performance Innovation Officer for the City of Stillwater, told the councilors the amended project plan would support “a major addition to Stillwater’s economic development strategy” and establish a new, substantial, non-retail business in Stillwater that would create high-quality permanent jobs and would also provide temporary construction jobs.
To extend property and sales tax-based incentives to the new business, an ordinance will need to be passed that amends the current Tax Increment Financing District project plan.
The change would not alter allocations to the various taxing entities impacted by the TIF, nor would it alter distributions and capital payments made to Stillwater Public Schools under the original plan.
The project brings a level of private investment that would benefit the entire community by increasing property values, increasing business activity and creating both temporary and permanent jobs, Moore said. It would also provide indirect economic benefits outside the TIF area that would not otherwise happen.
City Manager Norman McNickle told the News Press the unidentified business would be a first-of-its-kind U.S.-based production facility.
Total investment for the project is estimated at $140 million, Moore told the City Council.
Hiring would be done in three phases, starting with 37 employees at a median salary of almost $69,000 during Phase 1. Phase 2 would add 67 more and Phase 3 would add 113. Employees in those phases would have a median salary of about $60,000.
If targets are met, total payroll would exceed $6 million by 2027, Moore said.
The new TIF area, referred to as Increment District X, would include both property tax and sales tax generated in the project area and would continue for up to 25 years.
Once the new TIF commences, – within 10 years of project plan’s amendment – it will be renamed using the next consecutive number for increment districts in the city.
The amendment would not change the duration of the existing Increment District No. 3, which covers the area around the Oklahoma State University campus and extends through downtown.
The amendment was reviewed by the Citizen Review Committee for TIF No. 3 and the Stillwater Planning Commission, which both recommended approval.
A second public hearing at the May 16 City Council meeting will give the community an opportunity to share opinions for and against the amendment.
Justin Minges, President and CEO of the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce – which has a contract with the City of Stillwater to provide economic development services – was present to show the Chamber’s support for the new project.
“Sometimes communities find themselves in a situation where a key industrial building is underutilized and needs significant investment to make it ready for its next use,” Minges said. “Stillwater has one of those properties and its located at 100 W. Airport Rd.”
Total Energy later began operating in the building, but it has been vacant for more than 12 months, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.