Campbell retiring after 30 years of psychology work in Stillwater

The field of psychology is one that can help people in a variety of ways. For Alan Campbell, the past 30 years as a psychologist in Stillwater have been filled with opportunities to provide aid.
But after being a private practitioner in town for three decades, he has decided to retire, as he embarks on what he said is likely the last chapter of his working life.
“I’m going to be working with Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and working on an integrated medical team there, and I’ll start that some time in June, probably,” Campbell said. “Even though I’m retiring from here and going there, I’m still going to be working, which I’m excited about.”
Campbell grew up in Houston, Texas, before moving to Oklahoma in 1983 when he worked for Connors State College for a year. He moved to Stillwater to earn his master’s and PhD, and did a one year internship at Texas A&M University before moving back to Stillwater and setting up his private practice in 1989. He said he estimated he has spent close to 15,000 hours of face to face therapy time with people in Stillwater.
“I think over time, I’ve had the opportunity to be there for people during some pretty difficult times in their lives,” Campbell said. “As well as people who have gone through some different crises such as 9/11, and dealing with all that came with that. And of course this current pandemic, which is not an easy thing to live with. I’ve felt like I’ve had a helpful role in being able to help people dealing with their mood issues, their marital concerns, parenting issues … I mean, there’s just so many different things. But I’ve had a great opportunity to do that and help people. That’s the difficult part of leaving.”
Campbell said during the course of his 30 years practicing in Stillwater, the type of work he has done hasn’t changed much, but being able to refer people to places locally where they could receive further treatment was a struggle at times.
“When I first started, if I needed to hospitalize people, I could do it right here in Stillwater,” Campbell said. “But that went away in a few years, and so the ability to get people where they needed to go in times of crises, it became a little bit harder to find places away from Stillwater. We’ve also had difficulty with the psychiatry in town in terms of having consistent psychiatry in town that I would be willing to refer to. As far as the type of work that I do, it’s pretty much stayed the same. A lot of what I do is considered cognitive behavioral therapy, and I’ve kind of stayed with that all these years.”
Although retiring from working in Stillwater, Campbell said he is looking forward to the next opportunity he will have in Albuquerque.
“It’s kind of my last chapter, I think. This is the last leg. I’ve been doing therapy for 30 years in private practice, and I think the last 10 years of my therapy life will be with more of an integrated health care system, which will be different, for sure,” Campbell said. “I’m definitely looking forward to working as a team and to work in a hospital situation.
“I’m sure it’s going to require a lot more collaboration, willingness to take on different perspectives, when in private practice, you’re kind of doing your own thing and you don’t really have anyone else to bounce things off of.
“I’ll still be doing a lot of therapy work on my own. Part of what Presbyterian Healthcare Services has is an active bariatric surgery unit, so part of what my role will be pre-surgery testing for bariatric patients.”
Campbell said there are many different relationships he will cherish that he has built during his time in Stillwater. Those include his patients he has worked to help, as well as the professional colleagues who grew to become good friends of his.
“It’s an identity issue, right? My identity has been as a psychologist in Stillwater, and I’m not going to have that any more,” he said. “It’s been a great opportunity to serve the people of Stillwater, and they’ll always be close to me no matter where I am.”
