Working every day across the street from one of the most recognizable and iconic buildings on the Oklahoma State campus, Heather Beadles still felt like something was missing at Fire Station 2.
“Their flag was just this little thing,” Beadles said. “We asked about it, and they said they had never had the funds to get a larger one.”
Beadles wrote that the flag just looked underwhelming, and too small for the tall pole it was one, so she thought about how to get one a more appropriate sized flag.
So, Beadles and the Campus Corner Merchants, who have their own commercial district organization, decided they would pitch in and purchase a new, much larger flag for the Stillwater Fire Department.
The flag went up earlier this month with some help of Ladder Truck T-3, and now Old Glory can clearly be seen waving high above the station.
Those that helped with the purchase were Chris' University Spirit, Elizabeth’s, Rhinestone Cowgirl, Beadles Portraits, Hideaway Pizza, Emma Kate & Co. and Marble Slab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.