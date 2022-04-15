As of 5 p.m. Friday, the third and final day of the filing period, the following candidates had submitted declarations of candidacy to the Payne County and State election boards for offices serving the Stillwater and Payne County area:
COUNTY
County Assessor
James Cowan-R
County Treasurer
Lee Denney-R
County Commissioner District 1
Zachary Cavett-R
County Commissioner District 3
Sheryl Arthur Lacy-R
Kent Bradley-R
Rhonda Markum-R
STATE AND FEDERAL
District Attorney-D9
Laura Austin Thomas-R
United States Representative District 3
Frank Lucas-R
Wade Burleson-R
Stephen Butler-R
Jeremiah Ross-D
District Judge – District 9, Office 1
Phillip Corley-NP
Associate District Judge – Payne County
Michael Kulling-NP
State Senator – District 20
Chuck Hall-R
State Representative – District 32
Ryan Dixon-R
Kevin Wallace-R
State Representative – District 33
Brice Chaffin-R
John Talley-R
State Representative – District 34
DaRan L. Johnson-R
Michael Baughman-R
Andrew Muchmore-R
Trish Ranson-D
State Representative – District 35
Ty Burns-R
Daniel Johnson-R
Sam Jennings-D
