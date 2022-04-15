Your vote counts

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the third and final day of the filing period, the following candidates had submitted declarations of candidacy to the Payne County and State election boards for offices serving the Stillwater and Payne County area:

COUNTY

County Assessor

James Cowan-R

County Treasurer

Lee Denney-R

County Commissioner District 1

Zachary Cavett-R

County Commissioner District 3

Sheryl Arthur Lacy-R

Kent Bradley-R

Rhonda Markum-R

STATE AND FEDERAL

District Attorney-D9

Laura Austin Thomas-R

United States Representative District 3

Frank Lucas-R

Wade Burleson-R

Stephen Butler-R

Jeremiah Ross-D

District Judge – District 9, Office 1

Phillip Corley-NP

Associate District Judge – Payne County

Michael Kulling-NP

State Senator – District 20

Chuck Hall-R

State Representative – District 32

Ryan Dixon-R

Kevin Wallace-R

State Representative – District 33

Brice Chaffin-R

John Talley-R

State Representative – District 34

DaRan L. Johnson-R

Michael Baughman-R

Andrew Muchmore-R

Trish Ranson-D

State Representative – District 35

Ty Burns-R

Daniel Johnson-R

Sam Jennings-D

