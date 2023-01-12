A candidate running for Stillwater City Council is ineligible to serve in that position because of state law prohibiting holding office following a felony conviction.
Weston Caswell, 28, was convicted of false declaration in pawn after pleading guilty in 2015. His sentencing was delayed after entering a deferment program. Following a count of failure to appear in court and bench warrant in 2016, he was resentenced in 2017.
Oklahomans are barred from public office for a period of 15 years after completing a felony sentence, according to state law.
Caswell told the News Press he was unaware of the state law at the time of the filing. Along with his declaration for candidacy, Caswell filed a criminal history disclosure, which he believed put him in the clear.
“I filled out the criminal history background thing and they looked it over and said that it was OK,” Caswell said. “Nobody said anything as far as I can’t actually do it.”
In a race with multiple candidates, politcal opponents can only challenge the filing up to the second business day following the close of the filing period. Since no one contested Caswell’s candidacy during that time period, he will still appear on the Feb. 14 ballot alongside Tim Hardin, Nathan Brubaker and Yuki Clarke.
City of Stillwater Communications Director Dawn Jones said the City is still researching what would take place if Caswell were to outpoll the other candidates or receive enough votes to enter a runoff.
Jones said if Caswell is elected, he would not be sworn in and there would likely be another election.
Caswell said he ran for office because he wanted to show other people it’s possible to turn their life around.
“A felony conviction, that doesn’t mean that my entire life has been or will be about criminal activity. I became a felon off of a simple, technicality mistake. I thought I was doing the right thing helping someone by helping get money for their diapers. Didn’t know the item was stolen. It came back on me. I took my responsibility,” he said. “The biggest thing is I wanted to show people, No. 1 it doesn’t matter how old you are and No. 2, no matter what you’ve got in your past you can always go forward from there, and that’s exactly what I’m trying to do for myself.”
Caswell said he has no plans to campaign after being made aware of his situation.
“I guess it’s pretty much over. It’s pretty much set in stone that I’m wasting my time even trying to do this, something that’s going to be invalidated anyway,” he said. “I just wanted to make a stand for myself and anybody else that it doesn’t matter what you’ve done, you can always go forward.”
