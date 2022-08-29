Republican candidate Andrew Muchmore, who lost his party’s runoff primary for State House District 34 to Michael Baughman by 12 votes, is challenging the election results. A request for a recount wouldn’t be surprising with the narrow margin of victory, but Muchmore has filed a petition with the Oklahoma State Election Board that argues the results should be thrown out completely and a new election called.
District Judge Philip Corley will consider the petition and determine whether a new election is warranted during a hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday in Payne County District Court.
If he finds that’s the case, the runoff will be pushed to Nov. 8, taking the place of the scheduled general election, with the winner taking on incumbent Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, in a special election that would have to be called by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Ranson said that would put them on the ballot in January, something she hopes doesn’t happen. Not deciding the race until January could have consequences, like missing the deadline to file bills, she said.
Muchmore isn’t claiming fraud but he maintains the results from at least four precincts should be set aside because some verification procedures weren’t followed.
On an election day, tapes that show the number of ballots counted are printed by the voting machine that scans paper ballots filled out by voters.
Those tapes are to be signed by three precinct workers, the Inspector, Judge and Clerk, at the beginning of the day to confirm the machine started its count at zero and at the end of the day to confirm the final count, according to administrative rules from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Three copies of each tape are printed with one going in the ballot box, one being hung on the door at the polling place and one being turned in to the election board at the end of the day with supplies from the precinct.
According to Muchmore’s petition, at least three poll workers have signed statements saying the verification protocol wasn’t followed.
The Payne County Election Board provided the News Press with signed statements from four people who worked at Sunnybrook Christian Church, Precinct 6, one of the four precincts in question.
All said the voting machine opened with zero votes and the correct totals were displayed on the bottom of the tape print-outs after the polls closed.
The workers said tapes were placed in the ballot box and were hung on the door at the polling place but they missed signing the copy that was turned in at the election board.
Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein told the News Press the system is set up with multiple checks, so if an election volunteer makes an error in one area, there is another record that can provide confirmation. Klein said she expects to find a signed copy of the tape in the ballot box, which is currently under guard at the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
The sealed box has not been opened but can be opened in court, if necessary, she said.
The petition also claims workers didn’t record which party’s ballot was given to at least two people who signed the voter record at one of the precincts.
Klein said there did appear to be an oversight when two people signed in to vote, but ballots are numbered and accounted for, so it is possible to match the number of people who signed in as Republicans at that precinct with the number of Republican ballots used.
Muchmore’s petition says the numbers from the precincts in question should be set aside, something he claims would make it mathematically impossible to determine who won the election.
Muchmore also takes issue with the location and number of campaign signs his opponent’s campaign put near the places people were voting.
Oklahoma state statute prohibits electioneering – engaging in political activities advocating for or against a candidate or issue on the ballot – within 300 feet of any ballot box while an election is in progress. That includes people and printed materials.
No printed material other than materials provided by the election board can be displayed or placed within that same 300 feet. Violation of the law is a misdemeanor.
Muchmore’s petition doesn’t say Baughman violated the literal language of the electioneering statute, but it does claim he violated the spirit or intent of the law by placing what it calls “exuberant amounts of political signs” near the places where people were voting.
Some of the signs were improperly placed on public land, city and state-owned land, private property and school property without getting permission, the petition claims. It says other places signs were placed violated state law and/or local ordinance. The signs were placed immediately before voting started on Election Day and removed as soon as it ended, according to the petition.
An FAQ published by the City of Stillwater does not list any penalties for violating laws regarding temporary sign placement, aside from having the signs removed.
Baughman said he could understand asking for a recount because he would have done the same thing with the vote being so close. But he takes issue with Muchmore’s request.
“I was shocked that there was a call for a whole new election, there was no mention of a recount in there,” he said. “… It’s kind of upsetting that I won twice – in the primary and in the run-off – and I just think that the voters in Stillwater chose me to be their representative because I was the best choice, in their eyes.
“So I think I ran a good campaign, I ran a clean campaign and I just think this whole thing is another burden on the tax payers and another burden on the election board to put on a whole new election. This will just be so confusing to the voters … It’s really unfair for everybody involved, including the voters and the tax payers.”
The News Press reached out to Muchmore for comment Monday afternoon but he had not responded by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.