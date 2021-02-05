Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, multiple wrecks occurred resulting in one car catching fire. According to a reporter on scene, a truck and a trailer were at a driveway and a car hit the trailer as it was turning.
The car caught fire following the collision, according to a person who witnessed the wreck. The driver of the vehicle was not in the car at the time of the fire. The location was near 7315 W. 116.
There was reportedly a second wreck right after the one involving the truck and car. There are unknown injuries and the vehicles involved are unknown.
